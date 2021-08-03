wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Faces John Morrison On Raw, Tamina vs. Doudrop Clip
– Damian Priest laid out a challenge to John Morrison on tonight’s Raw and walked away victorious. Priest appeared on Miz TV on Monday’s episode and was berated by Miz, who blamed Priest for his injury. When Morrison chimed in, Priest challenged him to a match which he won in fairly quick order:
– WWE posted a clip from Tamina’s win over Doudrop on tonight’s show. Doudrop lost after Marie shouted advice and distracted her. After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Tron to mock Marie. Afterward, Doudrop and Marie went to Alexa’s Playground and took her out, after which Lilly stood up on her own:
