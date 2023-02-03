wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Attends NASCAR Event, Zoey Stark On Her Royal Rumble Experience
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Damian Priest was in attendance at a NASCAR event on Thursday. The Raw star posted a photo of himself on the track, writing:
“‘I’m not sure what to do with my hands’ #LiveForever #wweonfox”
"I'm not sure what to do with my hands" #LiveForever #wweonfox 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ojInZD1MKL
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 3, 2023
– WWE posted a video clip from the Royal Rumble of NXT star Zoey Stark discussing her experience in the women’s Rumble match:
#WWENXT Superstar @ZoeyStarkWWE recounts the emotional moment of walking out into the Alamodome for #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/ZjK9Ca3g7C
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2023
