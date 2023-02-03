wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Attends NASCAR Event, Zoey Stark On Her Royal Rumble Experience

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Damian Priest was in attendance at a NASCAR event on Thursday. The Raw star posted a photo of himself on the track, writing:

“‘I’m not sure what to do with my hands’ #LiveForever #wweonfox”

– WWE posted a video clip from the Royal Rumble of NXT star Zoey Stark discussing her experience in the women’s Rumble match:

