WWE News: Damian Priest Gets North American Title Side Plates, Imperium vs. Breezango Clip

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest NXT Takeover XXX

– Damian Priest’s NXT North American Championship side plates have been installed, and you can see them in a new video. You can see the video below as posted to the WWE YouTube account:

– WWE posted a clip from the Imperium vs. Breezango match on tonight’s show, which saw Breezango win the titles:

