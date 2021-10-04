WWE News: Damian Priest Reacts to Main Eventing in Puerto Rico, Sonya Deville Set For The Bump

– Damian Priest took to social media to react to his main eventing WWE’s live event in Puerto Rico over the weekend. As previously noted, Priest faced Sami Zayn in a US Title defense to main event the show.

Priest took to Twitter to write:

“What an honor! The support I’ve received from fans all over the world made it possible for me to not only perform in Puerto Rico, but have the US title in the main event of a #WWE show. Forever grateful! THANK YOU #LiveForever”

