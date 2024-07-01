wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins On Playlist, Full Money in the Bank Matches
July 1, 2024
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Damian Priest and Seth Rollins’ road to Money in the Bank. You can see the video below:
– WWE posted two new full classic Money in the Bank matches to YouTube. You can watch the women’s Money in the Bank 2018 Ladder match as well as the MITB 2021 Raw Women’s Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair below:
