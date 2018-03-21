WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reflects on His Emotional Journey to Getting Medically Cleared to Return, Scouts Attend Penn State Football’s Pro Day

– WWE’s YouTube channel released a new exclusive video featuring Daniel Bryan talking about his emotional journey to getting medical clearance to return to the ring in WWE.

During the video, Daniel Bryan talked about overcoming the odds, the support he’s received from Brie Bella, and how the journey outweighs the destination. You can check out that video in the player below. You can read more on the former WWE champion receiving medical clearance to return, which was announced yesterday, RIGHT HERE.

– Per the Bleacher Report, WWE scouts were in attendance at Penn State Football’s pro day, where NFL scouts check out the collegiate players. The article mentions Saquon Barkely possibly getting WWE’s attention due to his amateur wrestling background.