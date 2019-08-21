WWE News: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan Title Match Set for Bogotá on Friday, NXT UK Video Highlights, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments

– The following matchups have been announced for the WWE house show this week in Bogotá, Colombia. The event will be held on Friday, August 23 at the Movistar Arena. The event kicks off WWE’s 2019 tour of Latin America. The card will be headlined by Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) Ali vs.

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Matt Hardy vs. Andrade

* Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair

* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

– WWE released some video highlights and post-match interviews for this week’s edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network. You can check out those highlights below.







– WWE released the Top 10 moments for Smackdown Live this week. You can check out that video below.