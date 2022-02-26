wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match Before Smackdown, Attendance Note For Show

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aliyah WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler in a match for the live crowd before the broadcast started.

– The site also reports that the show appears to be a complete sellout.

Aliyah, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

