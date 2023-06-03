WWE News: Dark Match Result From Smackdown, WWE Partners With ISlide

– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWInsider reports that Cameron Grimes defeated Rick Boogs the match that took place before the taping.

– WWE has partnered with footwear company ISlide for slides themed around Roman Reigns, Steve Austin and more. The announcement was made today by ISlide, and you can see the full details below:

WWE PARTNERS WITH ISLIDE TO COMMEMORATE ICONIC WRESTLERS WITH CUSTOM SLIDE DESIGNS

Boston-based footwear company and Shark Tank alum enters multi-brand partnership with iconic wrestling organization, WWE, and long-time retailer, Fanatics.

Massachusetts-based footwear innovator, ISlide, announced that they will officially be partnering with WWE in 2023. The acquisition of this new license adds to their extensive list of major league sports licenses, including NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. The license gives ISlide the ability to create products and collections based on current superstars and former legends of the WWE. Slide designs will include WWE wrestlers Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena. The slides will be available exclusively on the Fanatics website in all sizes (youth through adult) and in a number of colors.

ISlide and the WWE come together at a great time of year with the 2023 Summer Tour schedule just being released. The packed program is cemented by the iconic SummerSlam happening in Detroit, MI on August 5th. This is by far the biggest event of the summer, so ISlide has created a special edition WWE SummerSlam design for the fans. (WWE ISlides) ISlide is also in the process of creating a custom collection for the Original Bro, Matt Riddle, which will include a variety of models and designs dropped throughout the year.

“ISlide is built on the relationships with our professional leagues and their athletes,” says Justin Kittredge, Founder of ISlide. “ As the #1 professional league for families, we hope to support the passion and storylines of the WWE wrestlers & fans with a broad collection of custom slides.”

ISlide is built on the mantra “Stand In What You Stand For”, and this new partnership will help WWE fans do just that by proudly supporting their favorite wrestlers & showcases from head to toe. Their custom slides have been on the soles of powerhouse celebs, athletes and entertainers such as DJ Khaled, Lebron James, 2 Chainz, Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard and many, many more.

ISlide offers a fully inclusive, unisex size range to support fans everywhere starting May 17th.

For more information on ISlide, visit www.islideusa.com.