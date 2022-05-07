WWE News: Dark Match From Tonight’s Smackdown, John Cena Signs With WME

– The results from the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown are online. PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace, who was billed as “Mace the Face” and was managed by LA Knight, in the match before the episode went live.

– THR reports that John Cena has signed on with a new talent representation company. Cena signed with WME today after having been with ICM for 18 years.

Cena’s longtime agent Dan Baime left ICM yesterday to start his own management company, called Intenta Management.