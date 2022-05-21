wrestling / News
WWE News: Dark Match From Before Smackdown, Lana Launches BrandArmy Site
WWE fans in attendance saw a tag team match before tonight’s Smackdown took place. PWInsider reports that The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the pre-show dark match.
– CJ Perry, the former Lana, has launched her official BrandArmy website. The WWE alumna launched the exclusive content site on Thursday and, per Wrestling World CC, has already made almost $200,000 in subscriptions.
Perry posted a video to Twitter to thank fans for the support, as you can see below:
CJ Perry (Lana) made nearly $20K in under 24 hours 💰 pic.twitter.com/RYoAxuLn3d
— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) May 20, 2022
So thankful and grateful to all my fans who have made us the largest launch day in Brand Army history!! The #HotFlexibleWifeCometh and she cometh with nothing but gratitude and shock!!! https://t.co/Z0ou8njihi pic.twitter.com/QXWMpMhaBj
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 20, 2022
