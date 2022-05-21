wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match From Before Smackdown, Lana Launches BrandArmy Site

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SmackDown logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE fans in attendance saw a tag team match before tonight’s Smackdown took place. PWInsider reports that The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the pre-show dark match.

– CJ Perry, the former Lana, has launched her official BrandArmy website. The WWE alumna launched the exclusive content site on Thursday and, per Wrestling World CC, has already made almost $200,000 in subscriptions.

Perry posted a video to Twitter to thank fans for the support, as you can see below:

