WWE News: Dark Matches From Tonight’s Smackdown, Notes on Changes Before Show

– A new report has some details on the dark matches from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Xia Li defeated Shotzi before the taping, and Drew McIntyre beat Austin Theory after the show.

The report notes that Li has been backstage in recent weeks and isn’t injured, but has simply not been used for some reason.

– The site also notes that there were several segments that got changed over the course of the day and Vince McMahon was very hands-on with the taping, including the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair brawl.

The match pitting Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi and Sasha was a change made during the day as it was originally Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks, then Carmella & Zelina vs. Banks and Naomi before the final match was decided. The final decision as done as a way to potentially put Natalya and Baszler into the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.