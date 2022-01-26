wrestling / News

WWE Announces Date For NXT Vengeance Day, Then Deletes Tweet

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE has announced the date for NXT Vengeance Day, and it’s just a few weeks away. The company initially announced on Twitter that the show will take place as the February 15th episode of NXT, which was confirmed during the show by Vic Joseph.

Interestingly, WWE has already deleted the tweet for an unknown reason and haven’t reposted it. No matches are yet set for the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Vengeance Day, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading