WWE Announces Date For NXT Vengeance Day, Then Deletes Tweet
January 25, 2022
WWE has announced the date for NXT Vengeance Day, and it’s just a few weeks away. The company initially announced on Twitter that the show will take place as the February 15th episode of NXT, which was confirmed during the show by Vic Joseph.
Interestingly, WWE has already deleted the tweet for an unknown reason and haven’t reposted it. No matches are yet set for the show.
So the official nxt account just leaked vengeance day and quickly deleted it#wwenxt pic.twitter.com/JrRoMIoA16
— PrinceBirb (@Prince_Birb) January 26, 2022