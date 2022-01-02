wrestling / News

WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Now Online, Will Feature Tag Team Match

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1

WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Day 1 online, which will include Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus. The show features previews of all the matches on the show. You can watch below. Our live coverage of the PPV can be found here.

WWE Day 1

