WWE News: A Day In the Life of Baron Corbin, Nikki Bella Q&A, Dennis Knight Talks Hotel Fights

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin Talking Smack

– WWE has released a new video short looking at a day in the life of Baron Corbin. You can see the video below, which is described thusly:

“Take a walk with Baron Corbin as he shows you around his day.”

– Nikki Bella posted a new Q&A video with her husband Artem Chigvintsev:

– JBL and Gerald Brisco’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw has released a new clip of their episode with Dennis Knight, described as follows:

“Dennis Knight joins Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. Dennis tells of Undertaker starting the hotel “fights” that occurred in the middle of the night.”

