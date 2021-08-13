WWE News: A Day In the Life of Baron Corbin, Nikki Bella Q&A, Dennis Knight Talks Hotel Fights

– WWE has released a new video short looking at a day in the life of Baron Corbin. You can see the video below, which is described thusly:

“Take a walk with Baron Corbin as he shows you around his day.”

– Nikki Bella posted a new Q&A video with her husband Artem Chigvintsev:

– JBL and Gerald Brisco’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw has released a new clip of their episode with Dennis Knight, described as follows: