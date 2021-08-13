wrestling / News
WWE News: A Day In the Life of Baron Corbin, Nikki Bella Q&A, Dennis Knight Talks Hotel Fights
August 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video short looking at a day in the life of Baron Corbin. You can see the video below, which is described thusly:
“Take a walk with Baron Corbin as he shows you around his day.”
– Nikki Bella posted a new Q&A video with her husband Artem Chigvintsev:
– JBL and Gerald Brisco’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw has released a new clip of their episode with Dennis Knight, described as follows:
“Dennis Knight joins Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. Dennis tells of Undertaker starting the hotel “fights” that occurred in the middle of the night.”
More Trending Stories
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price
- Roman Reigns On John Cena Using Him To Sell Suicide Squad Tickets, What He Plans To Do To Cena At WWE SummerSlam
- Keith Lee Shares Details of His Recent Absence From WWE TV, Reveals Medical Issue He Faced