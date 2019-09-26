wrestling / News
WWE News: New Episode of WWE Day Of on WWE Network, Highlights and Fallout From NXT, Titus O’Neil Does More PR
– A new episode of WWE Day Of, focusing on Clash of Champions, is now available on the WWE Network.
– WWE has released the following highlights and fallout videos from last night’s episode of NXT.
– Titus O’Neil has been doing more PR work for the WWE at the BGCA Clubs Youth of the Year Gala. He will also be on the Tamron Hall show today with his mother.
.@TitusONeilWWE with @NFL hall of famer @Andre_Reed83 here @BGCA_Clubs #YouthOfTheYear gala @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/4PXU2iVqEs
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 25, 2019
.@BGCA_Clubs alumni @TitusONeilWWE and Smush Parker here at the #YouthOfTheYear gala pic.twitter.com/Ybzc2Q0QCI
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 25, 2019
.@WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE here in Washington, D.C. for the @BGCA_Clubs #YouthOfTheYear gala. @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/4XkixEcNKt
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 25, 2019
