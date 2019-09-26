wrestling / News

WWE News: New Episode of WWE Day Of on WWE Network, Highlights and Fallout From NXT, Titus O’Neil Does More PR

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A new episode of WWE Day Of, focusing on Clash of Champions, is now available on the WWE Network.

– WWE has released the following highlights and fallout videos from last night’s episode of NXT.

– Titus O’Neil has been doing more PR work for the WWE at the BGCA Clubs Youth of the Year Gala. He will also be on the Tamron Hall show today with his mother.

