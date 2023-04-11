wrestling / News
WWE Deal With Fanatics Has Reportedly Done ‘Huge’ Business
– According to a report by Fightful Select reports that WWE and Fantatics’ partnership that was first announced in March 2022 has been “huge” for the e-commerce and digital retailer. Fanatics has also reportedly been very happy with sales of WWE merchandise. Fanatics also had a major presence during WrestleMania Weekend as part of its WWE partnership.
Additionally, Bloodline-related merchandise has done well for Fanatics. The WWE deal with Fanatics was a comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership, which included e-commerce and licensed merchandise, along with physical, digital, and non-fungible token trading cards.
