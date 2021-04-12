wrestling / News
WWE Debuts New Signature Intro and Tagline
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
At Wrestlemania this weekend, WWE debuted a new signature intro and tagline before the show started and have now released that clip online. The video features the tagline, “Then. Now. Together. Forever”, which is an update on the “Then. Now. Forever” they used to use. They explained on Twitter that the new signature is “all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together.”
Then. Now. 𝑻𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓. Forever.
WWE's new signature intro is all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together. pic.twitter.com/oeiY5IeodJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
