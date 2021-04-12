WWE Debuts New Signature Intro and Tagline

At Wrestlemania this weekend, WWE debuted a new signature intro and tagline before the show started and have now released that clip online. The video features the tagline, “Then. Now. Together. Forever”, which is an update on the “Then. Now. Forever” they used to use. They explained on Twitter that the new signature is “all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together.”

Then. Now. 𝑻𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓. Forever. WWE's new signature intro is all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together. pic.twitter.com/oeiY5IeodJ — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021