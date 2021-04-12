wrestling / News

WWE Debuts New Signature Intro and Tagline

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings

At Wrestlemania this weekend, WWE debuted a new signature intro and tagline before the show started and have now released that clip online. The video features the tagline, “Then. Now. Together. Forever”, which is an update on the “Then. Now. Forever” they used to use. They explained on Twitter that the new signature is “all about bringing the @WWEUniverse back together.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading