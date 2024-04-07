wrestling / News

WWE Debuts New Signature Intro At Wrestlemania 40

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE has debuted a new signature intro at Wrestlemania 40, which celebrates forty years of the event and beyond. The intro features images of various wrestlers past and present among the stars, with Triple H narrating the ‘then, now, forever, together’ part.

