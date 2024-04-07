wrestling / News
WWE Debuts New Signature Intro At Wrestlemania 40
April 6, 2024
WWE has debuted a new signature intro at Wrestlemania 40, which celebrates forty years of the event and beyond. The intro features images of various wrestlers past and present among the stars, with Triple H narrating the ‘then, now, forever, together’ part.
"THEN.
NOW.
FOREVER.
TOGETHER."
– @TripleH#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/i8KKcdnVHA
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
