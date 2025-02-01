wrestling / News
WWE Debuts New Trailer for WWE LFG
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
WWE debuted a new trailer for WWE LFG at tonight’s WWE Countdown to Royal Rumble. WWE LFG will premiere on A&E on February 16th. The trailer features participants as well as coaches Booker T, Undertaker, and Mickie James.
The show will feature up and coming talent competing for a WWE contract.
Check out the trailer below.
Who will be the next WWE Superstar? 👀#WWELFG premieres Sunday, February 16th at 8pm ET on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/xUmtl4AxBl
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble