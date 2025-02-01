wrestling / News

WWE Debuts New Trailer for WWE LFG

WWE debuted a new trailer for WWE LFG at tonight’s WWE Countdown to Royal Rumble. WWE LFG will premiere on A&E on February 16th. The trailer features participants as well as coaches Booker T, Undertaker, and Mickie James.

The show will feature up and coming talent competing for a WWE contract.

Check out the trailer below.

