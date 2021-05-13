WWE Debuts Old School Poster For Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro at Wrestlemania Backlash

WWE has revealed a new poster for the Universal title match at Wrestlemania Backlash between Roman Reigns and Cesaro. It features an old school design to hype up the battle between the two. The PPV happens this Sunday. Here’s the current lineup:

* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro

* RAW Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits

* Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz