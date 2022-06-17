WWE Decision To Elevate Stephanie McMahon To CEO Reportedly An ‘Optics Play’ By Vince McMahon

CNBC reporter Alex Sherman tweeted out that WWE’s decision to elevate Stephanie McMahon to interim CEO and Chairman following today’s news that Vince McMahon is stepping down as WWE CEO and Chairman is an “optics play” designed to signal that Vince McMahon does not intend to step down in any real sense.

“I’m also told that elevating Stephanie to CEO, after she just left to focus on family, is an optics play to signal Vince McMahon has no intention of stepping down,” Sherman said.

As noted in WWE’s press release today, while Vince is stepping down from the official titles of CEO and Chairman, he will “retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content.”

Sherman reported earlier today that Vince will be on Smackdown tonight in-character after tearing up the show’s original script. He will reportedly speak to talent backstage before the show.

Vince McMahon said the following about the news in a WWE press release today.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Mr. McMahon.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” said Ms. McMahon.

This news follows the bombshell Wall Street Journal story which alleges that Vince McMahon paid $3 million to a woman as part of a settlement for an affair he had with her while she worked at WWE. WWE has said that the relationship was consensual and that Vince used his own money to pay the settlement. The story also featured allegations against Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.