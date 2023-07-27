WWE Declares Latest Quarterly Dividend

– WWE declared the company’s latest quarterly dividend today. You can see the full announcement below:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2023 and the payment date will be September 25, 2023.

As previously announced, the Company has agreed to combine the businesses of WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship (“UFC”) to form a new publicly listed company that is expected to be renamed TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”). If the transaction is consummated before the close of business on the record date, the declared $0.12 per share dividend will not be paid. Following the consummation of the transaction, TKO may declare, set a record date for and pay a one-time dividend on shares of TKO Class A common stock, funded by a cash distribution by the Company to TKO prior to the completion of the transaction. In the event of any such dividend being declared, all holders of TKO Class A common stock as of the applicable record date would receive such a dividend.

The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and there can be no assurance as to the date on which the transaction will be consummated.