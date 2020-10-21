wrestling / News

WWE Declares Q3 Quarterly Dividend

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s quarterly dividend has been declared for Q3 of this year. The company announced on Wednesday that the dividend is $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. That is the same price as last quarter.

The record date is December 15th, with the payment date set for December 28th. The full announcement is below:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2020 and the payment date will be December 28, 2020.

