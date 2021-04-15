WWE has declared their regular dividend for the quarter. The company issued the following press release on Thursday:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2021 and the payment date will be June 25, 2021.