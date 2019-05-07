WWE Delays Posting Raw Highlights to YouTube Until After Show

– WWE usually posts highlight videos of Raw’s segments to YouTube during the show, but tonight they came in a little late. The videos, which feature the big moments of individual segments from the show, are usually posted up shortly after airing but tonight they didn’t go up until shortly after Raw ended. The opening segment video went up about five minutes after the show ended.

There’s no word on why it took so long for the segments to hit YouTube, but it is worth noting that Raw and Smackdown’s ratings decline have been a big story over the past week, with one report noting that the TV industry has seen the drop as a sign that wrestling might be cooling off as a commodity. Both Raw and Smackdown hit historic low points in the ratings last week and tonight’s Raw was heavily promoted around Roman Reigns’ return to Raw, with Vince McMahon announcing a “wild card” rule allowing four stars from one brand to show up on another in any given week. The videos posted so far to WWE’s YouTube account as of this writing from Raw are below.