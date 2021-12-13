wrestling / News
WWE Delays RK-Bro-nament Finals From Raw Due to Injuries to Both Teams
December 13, 2021 | Posted by
The RK-Bro-nament finals will not take place tonight as planned, as the match has been delayed due to injuries. WWE announced on Monday that injuries suffered by both teams, the Street Profits and the Mysterios, has caused them to delay the match to December 27th.
It is not clear what injuries were suffered and which members of each team were injured.
BREAKING: Due to injuries suffered by both The #StreetProfits and The Mysterios, @sarahschreib reveals that the RK-Bro-nament Finals have been pushed back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TrLykayxug
— WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2021
