WWE News: Deleted Scene From Shawn Michaels Biography, Guests For This Week’s The Bump
– A&E has released a deleted scene from the Shawn Michaels Biography special that aired on Sunday night. You can see the scene below, which is described as follows:
“When any WWE audience anywhere in the world heard the musical notes to “Sexy Boy”, they knew the Heartbreak Kid was about to take the stage. HBK discusses how a guy with two left feet, a dream in his heart and a song in his head could make WWE history.”
– The Bump airs its 100th episode this week, and the full guest list features Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, and more. You can see the updated guest list in the below post:
THIS WEDNESDAY on the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th episode of @WWETheBump:@DMcIntyreWWE @WWERollins @FightOwensFight @AdamColePro @ArcherOfInfamy @KanjiDuku @GiseleShaw08#Bump100
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 17, 2021
