wrestling / News

WWE News: Deleted Steve Austin Biography Clip Looks at Stone Cold Stunner, Cameron Grimes on Canvas 2 Canvas

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stone Cold Steve Austin RAW

– A&E posted a new deleted scene from the Steve Austin Biography special, described as follows:

One of the most legendary moves in wrestling, performed by one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time: Stone Cold’s “Stunner”.

– Rob Schamberger paints Cameron Grimes in the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, which you can check out below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography, Cameron Grimes, Canvas 2 Canvas, Steve Austin, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading