WWE News: Deleted Steve Austin Biography Clip Looks at Stone Cold Stunner, Cameron Grimes on Canvas 2 Canvas
June 14, 2021
– A&E posted a new deleted scene from the Steve Austin Biography special, described as follows:
One of the most legendary moves in wrestling, performed by one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time: Stone Cold’s “Stunner”.
– Rob Schamberger paints Cameron Grimes in the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, which you can check out below:
