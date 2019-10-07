– Following last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell and the backlash from fans, WWE tried to announce a rematch between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for Survivor Series. However, someone jumped the gun or “plans changed” as WWE deleted the tweet. As with everything, nothing actually dies on the internet.

WWE borra el anuncio de la revancha entre THE FIEND y SETH ROLLINS por el Título Universal en SURVIVOR SERIES 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tC3H0cRGhB — Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) October 7, 2019

It remains to be seen if Rollins vs. Wyatt will rematch at Survivor Series. Their Hell in a Cell bout ended in a “match stoppage.”