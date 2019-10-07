wrestling / News
WWE Deletes Tweet Announcing Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt For Survivor Series
– Following last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell and the backlash from fans, WWE tried to announce a rematch between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for Survivor Series. However, someone jumped the gun or “plans changed” as WWE deleted the tweet. As with everything, nothing actually dies on the internet.
It remains to be seen if Rollins vs. Wyatt will rematch at Survivor Series. Their Hell in a Cell bout ended in a “match stoppage.”
