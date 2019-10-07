wrestling / News

WWE Deletes Tweet Announcing Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt For Survivor Series

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Seth Rollins

– Following last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell and the backlash from fans, WWE tried to announce a rematch between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for Survivor Series. However, someone jumped the gun or “plans changed” as WWE deleted the tweet. As with everything, nothing actually dies on the internet.

It remains to be seen if Rollins vs. Wyatt will rematch at Survivor Series. Their Hell in a Cell bout ended in a “match stoppage.”

