WWE News: Delta Appears In New NXT Vignette, Nikkita Lyons Wins Return Match

– Delta made another appearance in a vignette on this week’s WWE NXT. The incoming WWE star appeared in a video where she destroyed a giant NXT sign atop a building, as you can see below:

– Nikkita Lyons was victorious in her first match back from injury, beating Lola Vice after Jaida Parker got involved. Lyons pinned Vice after the latter had been sent to the outside and Lyons was backed off by the refree, leading to Parker nailing Vice with a kick and sending her into the ring for the Lion’s Roar.

Lyons had been out of action since January with a knee injury.