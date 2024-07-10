WWE News: Demon Kemp Written Off NXT TV, Cedric Alexander Joins NXT Roster

– Damon Kemp was written off WWE TV on week’s episode of NXT. As reported yesterday, Kemp announced that he was no longer under contract with the company. Kemp was part of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and a segment on Tuesday’s show saw Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights and Myles Borne closing the trunk of a car with the implication that Kemp was inside. Dempsey shouted that “mistakes will not be tolerated.”

The group went to drive off and Wren Sinclair was in the parking lot but said she saw nothing.

– Tuesday’s show also revealed that Cedric Alexander was joining the NXT roster following a meeting with Ava as arranged by Stevie Turner. Robert Stone had similarly arranged a meeting for Ashante Thee Adonis, who stepped into Ava’s office with her: