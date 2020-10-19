WWE Denied For Several Trademarks, Files For New Trademarks On Wrestlers

Fightful reports that the United Stated Patent and Trademark Office has denied WWE’s trademarks on Drew Gulak, Pete Dunne, Tony Nese and Justus. They will be abandoned in six months if WWE doesn’t turn in the proper paperwork.

The refusal reads: “Applicant must clarify whether the name [TRADEMARK NAME] in the mark identifies a particular living individual. See 37 C.F.R. §2.61(b); TMEP §§813, 1206.03. In this case, the application neither specifies whether the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual nor includes a written consent. See TMEP §§813.01(a)-(b), 1206.04(a), 1206.05.

To register a mark that consists of or comprises the name of a particular living individual, including a first name, pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, an applicant must provide a written consent personally signed by the named individual. 15 U.S.C. §1052(c); TMEP §§813, 1206.04(a).

Accordingly, if the name in the mark does not identify a particular living individual, applicant must submit a statement to that effect (e.g., “The name shown in the mark does not identify a particular living individual.”).”

The website reports that WWE has also filed new trademarks for Mark Andrews, Oliver Carter and Piper Niven.