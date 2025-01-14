WWE Reportedly Denies Bad Bunny Claim Of Backlash Being Held in Mexico This Year

Bad Bunny said in a new interview that WWE Backlash is taking place in Mexico this year, but a couple of reports have shot that claim down. The rapper and sometime WWE star said in an interview with Rolling Stone that Backlash was set to take place in Mexico, saying, “We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked.”

Both PWInsider and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp have shot down the report, with sources telling PWInsider that there are no current plans to have the show take place in Mexico while Sapp noted:

“WWE sources have pushed back on Backlash Mexico when I’ve asked today. Saying they aren’t prepared to reveal the location of that PLE”

Backlash traditionally takes place in May. WWE has yet to announce a date or location for this year’s iteration.