WWE News: Details on State of Backstage Politics in WWE, Bayley Celebrates Golden State Warriors Winning the NBA Finals, and NXT’s Taynara Conti Celebrates Birthday

– During a recent PWInsider Elite audio session (via Wrestlezone.com), Mike Johnson commented on the state of backstage politics today in WWE. Johnson claimed that backstage politics are not to the level of the past when Superstars would harm the prospects of other talents. However, Johnson reportedly stated that if, for example, management didn’t want Daniel Bryan to be in the main event spot, he wouldn’t regardless of the WWE Universe wanting to see him in that spot.

– WWE Superstar Bayley celebrated the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter. She also responded to a fan tweeting photos of her in Warriors gear, which you can see below.

– NXT Superstar Taynara Conti celebrates her birthday today. She turns 23 years old.