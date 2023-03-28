WWE Gives Details On WrestleMania Superstore

A recent post from WWE.com has provided WrestleMania attendees with additional details on what they can expect from the WrestleMania Superstore. The promotion stated the following on the topic:

WrestleMania Superstore is coming to Los Angeles Convention Center West Hall in Los Angeles, CA. If you are attending this year’s festivities, here are some tips to help make it as enjoyable as possible:

WRESTLEMANIA SUPERSTORE:

Is WrestleMania Superstore a ticketed event?

– No, WrestleMania Superstore is free to attend and open to the public.

Are Fiterman Sports Meet & Greets inside the WrestleMania Superstore a ticketed event?

– Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket to meet WWE Superstars. Tickets can be purchased here: ” target=”new”>https://wwe.fitermansports.com/wwe-events/wrestlemania-los-angeles-ca/

Is WrestleMania Superstore a cashless event?

– Yes, WrestleMania Superstore is a cashless event. All merchandise and tickets will need to be purchased via Credit or Debit card. Cash will not be accepted.

What activities will at WrestleMania Superstore?

– Shop the largest Superstore ever, view curated memorabilia displays, play WWE 2K23 in the 2K Gaming Lounge, view Mattel Elite 100 action figure displays and Photo Opportunities with select WWE Superstars and Legends

What are the WrestleMania Superstore Hours of Operation?

* Thursday, March 30 – 12 p.m. to midnight

* Friday, March 31 – 9 a.m. to midnight

* Saturday, April 1 – 9 a.m. to midnight

* Sunday, April 2 – 9 a.m. to midnight

* Monday, April 3 – 9 a.m. to midnight

GENERAL FAQS

Where is WrestleMania Superstore?

– WrestleMania Superstore takes place at Los Angeles Convention Center West Hall in Los Angeles, CA (968 Chick Hern Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90015).

What should I wear?

– Wear comfortable walking shoes. Dressing up as your favorite WWE Superstar is encouraged!

What is the bag policy?

– For your safety, WrestleMania Superstore has a clear bag policy, and most bags will not be admissible. There is no bag check available at the Superstore, so please leave your bags and backpacks at home. More details on permissible bags. (See below for full list of prohibited items.)

Is there a coat check?

– No

Can I park at WrestleMania Superstore?

– Yes, there is a parking lots located around the convention center. Please be aware that there is a fee for parking which you will pay on site

How can I purchase Photo and Autographs with WWE Superstars and Legends

– Photo and Autographs tickets can be purchased on the Fiterman Sports website. Ticket is required to meet WWE Superstars. Tickets can be purchased here: https://wwe.fitermansports.com/wwe-events/wrestlemania-los-angeles-ca/

What are the Prohibited Items?

* ALL BAGS EXCEPT THOSE APPROVED ON CLEAR BAG POLICY

* SEALED PACKAGES

* COOLERS OR CONTAINERS

* WEAPONS/FIREARMS

* VIDEO OR AUDIO RECORDERS OR SIMILAR DEVICES

* PROFESSIONAL CAMERA EQUIPMENT OR LENSES OVER 6” IN LENGTH

* LASER POINTERS

* AIRHORNS, WHISTLES OR OTHER NOISEMAKERS

* OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGE

* BOTTLES OR CANS

* FIREWORKS

* E-CIGARETTES

* HOVERBOARDS

* DRONES

* SELFIE STICKS

* MONEY IN THE BANK BRIEFCASES

* FOLDING CARTS ON WHEELS

* STROLLERS

What is the clear bag policy?

You can find acceptable clear bags here