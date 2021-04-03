wrestling / News

WWE Developing Projects With Game Show Network, Will Feature Superstars as Hosts

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cablefax reports that Game Show Network has entered into a development deal with WWE Studios. The two companies will reportedly work together in order to create two new gameshows, with WWE Superstars featured as the hosts.

WWE Studios will produce the projects for the Game Show Network. The deal was announced during the recent Game Show Network Upfronts from last month.

