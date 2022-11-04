WWE Developmental Alum Kyle Rasmussen Arrested

Kyle Rasmussen, who is a former member of the WWE developmental system, has reportedly been arrested. PWInsider reports that Rasmussen, who was signed with WWE and worked in then-developmental territory FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after an incident on Saturday in which he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck in which he was a passenger and attempted to strangle the driver.

According to the report, the driver of the trick and the other passenger (Rasmussen’s girlfriend) fled the truck and the girlfriend was struck by another car. She passed away and authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck her. Sheriff’s officials have announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Rasmussen was arrested, and was indicted on Tuesday with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. His bond was set at $25,000 and a probable cause hearing is set for November 10th. He bonded out soon after bond was set.