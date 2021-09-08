wrestling / News
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Wins Johnny Gargano’s Approval on NXT, Io Shirai & Zoey Stark Defend Tag Titles
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
– It took a while, but Dexter Lumis has finally won Johnny Gargano’s approval ahead of his wedding to Indi Hartwell. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT saw Hartwell and Lumis have their bachelorette and bachelor parties. Indi and Candice LeRae went off to go and spy on the guys, witnessing Lumis win Gargano over by teaching him how to throw an axe and helping him win in lazer tag.
InDex’s wedding takes place on next week’s WWE NXT.
– Io Shirai & Zoey Stark were able to get along well enough to defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter on tonight’s show. After the match, the challengers were attacked by Mandy Rose — now wearing a protective mask after last week’s show — as well as Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne:
