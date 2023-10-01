WWE Did Not Report Company Layoffs to Department of Labor

– According to a report by CTInsider has not yet reported how many individuals were laid off from the company earlier this month following the completion of the recent UFC and WWE merger into TKO Group Holdings. PWInsider previously reported that more than 100 employees were laid off by WWE following the completion of the merger.

The report notes that in many cases, company layoffs are reported to the state Department of Labor in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). As of Thursday (Sept. 28), the Department of Labor website’s list of WARN notices submitted in 2023 reportedly did not include any sent by WWE. Additionally, CT Insider notes that messages left earlier this week for a WWE spokesperson inquiring about how many employees the company cut since the completion of the merger were not returned.

WWE only confirmed the exit of one company executive with a September 15 filing to the SEC, which noted that former Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick III ended his stint as the CFO on September 12, which is the day the merger officially completed. The filing stated his last day as an employee would be on September 29.

Also, CTInsider reports that the message left for the spokesperson for Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons inquiring whether WWE provided any updates on the merger to city officials, including any layoffs, was not returned. Besides the employees, a number of wrestlers were also released from WWE as well earlier this month.