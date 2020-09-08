WWE Reportedly Didn’t Think About Raw Plans Until Today, Vince McMahon First Looked at Show This Morning

Monday night’s episode of Raw didn’t get any match announcements until just before the show, and that’s reportedly because the show wasn’t thought about until today. Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy reports that after reaching out to sources about why no matches were announced until 90 minutes before Raw, he learned that Vince McMahon didn’t look at the show until this morning when he got on the WWE corporate jet.

The site notes that talent were pitched to last night under the proviso that McMahon had not read the show. Last-minute rewrites and chaos backstage have been increasingly regular of late, and SK notes that they’ve been told the two names spearheading the writing team for Raw are “not up to the task of getting the show done in time” and are not getting talent input in a timely manner.

One person told the site that “Raw has really fallen apart without [Paul] Heyman driving the creative.” Heyman was removed from his position in charge of Raw creative in June, with the creative teams being consolidated under Bruce Prichard.