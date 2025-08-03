– Fightful Select has an update on the main event for tonight’s main event at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 2. Ahead of the event, John Cena appeared to make an abrupt face turn last Friday on SmackDown. Fightful notes that Cena’s abrupt turn surprised many in the WWE and not just the wrestling fan community.

The report notes how WWE: Unreal captured the John Cena heel turn, but not so much the aftermath, which looks like it was adjusted due to a lack of appearances from The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, who was involved in the angle at Elimination Chamber Toronto. As of today, WWE sources had not been informed of The Rock potentially being involved tonight at SummerSlam. Fightful reports that events such as this usually emerge on the day of, but WWE has been reportedly better about keeping things quiet. Case in point, Seth Rollins’ recent injury, which was even treated like a legitimate injury backstage at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The injury was revealed to be a storyline angle last night at SummerSlam.

Additionally, WWE is said to be keeping the details of tonight’s main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena very close to the vest. Additionally, multiple writers and producers reportedly haven’t been clued into the direction of tonight’s main event, which is said to be intentional.

In terms of Cena’s schedule, Fightful reports that John Cena has nine WWE dates remaining on his retirement tour following tonight’s SummerSlam. This includes three more SmackDown appearances this month for the overseas SmackDown shows in Montreal, Dublin, Ireland, and Lyon, France. Cena reportedly has only four more US dates remaining for his WWE career. He’s also reportedly planned for three more PLE events, including Clash in Paris on August 31 and WWE Crown Jewel Perth on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes challenges John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship in a Street Fight tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.