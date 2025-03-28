WWE Reportedly Discussed Another Attitude Era Star For 2025 Hall of Fame

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on another name from the Attitude Era that has been considered for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. According to the report, former Intercontinental and tag team champion Ken Shamrock was discussed for this year’s group. Shamrock last appeared for WWE in 1999, although he signed a Legends contract with the company last year.

This year’s class currently includes Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool and the Natural Disasters.