WWE Discussed Dog Collar Match For TLC

As we previously reported, local advertisements for WWE TLC lists three matches for WWE TLC next month, including Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a TLC match and a women’s TLC match with Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that another stipulation has been considered for Reigns vs Corbin, which would bring back the dog collar match to WWE. The TLC stipulation could still change between now and then.

As for Rusev vs. Lashley, the match was originally planned for Survivor Series, but officials felt the card was already two long thanks to the RAW vs. Smackdown vs. NXT elimination matches, which would have to go between 10-14 falls each.