wrestling / News
WWE Documentary Superfan To Premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival
July 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is debuting their documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir at LA Shorts International Film Festival this weekend. The festival has announcd that the film will stream as part of their documentary set starting on July 16th.
The documentary is coming to Peacock later this summer and described as follows:
‘Superfan tells the life story of a Haitian immigrant with a deep connection to his first love. Vladimir Abouzeide came to Manhattan as a young boy with his mother and siblings, and found his passion for living in professional wrestling. He was a mainstay for decades at Madison Square Garden, often caught by cameras, standing out as the most well-known fanatic in the history of WWE.
