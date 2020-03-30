wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Responds To Mandy Rose Bikini Video, Drew McIntyre Workout
March 30, 2020
– Mandy Rose posted the following bikini video on Instagram, leading Dolph Ziggler to reply, “them triceps though…[fire emoji] [horseshoe emoji] [fire emoji]”
– Watch Drew McIntyre train for WrestleMania 36.
– FanDuel announced the official launch of its “Free to Play Fantasy Contest” for WrestleMania 36. The contest, which will be in a daily fantasy sports format, will have a $100 salary cap. Fans will pick a team of superstars who are scheduled to compete at WrestleMania.
Players will have to lock in their lineup for the two-day event. The scoring categories include points for Signature Move Hit, Put Someone Through A Table, Foreign Object Used, Top Turnbuckle Move Hit and more.
