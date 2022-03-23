wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Takes Out Bron Breakker on NXT, Elektra Lopez vs. Fallon Henley Clip

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Bron Breakker Dolph Ziggler Image Credit: WWE

– Bron Breaker may have defeated Robert Roode on tonight’s NXT, but he still fell victim to Dolph Ziggler. Following Breakker’s win over Roode on Tuesday’s show, Ziggler snuck up on Bron and superkicked him to send a message before their NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver. You can see a clip below:

– WWE also shared a clip from Elektra Lopez’s dominant win over Fallon Henley:

