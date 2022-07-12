wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Returns To Raw & Attacks Theory, Judgment Day Confronts Rey Mysterio
Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE Raw this week and superkicked Theory to end the show. Ziggler, who was last seen on TV back in June, made his return to watch Theory’s match with Riddle in the main event of tonight’s show. Ziggler proceeded to prevent Theory from stealing a win by knocking his feet off the ropes during a pin attempt and after Riddle picked up the win, Ziggler gave Theory a superkick to end the show. You can see a clip from the appearance below:
.@HEELZiggler with the save!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qALIHQwIVl
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
– Damian Priest and FInn Balor came out to confront The Mysterios amid their feud on tonight’s show. During the segment, Damian Priest revealed that Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE on Raw in two weeks:
"In 2 weeks at @TheGarden, @reymysterio will be celebrating 2️⃣0️⃣ years with @WWE." – @ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0WKswI9Xmy
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion