WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Returns To Raw & Attacks Theory, Judgment Day Confronts Rey Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE Raw this week and superkicked Theory to end the show. Ziggler, who was last seen on TV back in June, made his return to watch Theory’s match with Riddle in the main event of tonight’s show. Ziggler proceeded to prevent Theory from stealing a win by knocking his feet off the ropes during a pin attempt and after Riddle picked up the win, Ziggler gave Theory a superkick to end the show. You can see a clip from the appearance below:

– Damian Priest and FInn Balor came out to confront The Mysterios amid their feud on tonight’s show. During the segment, Damian Priest revealed that Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE on Raw in two weeks: