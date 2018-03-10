WWE News: Carmella Helps Dolph Ziggler in His Latest Fastlane Promo, Full Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns Fastlane Match Video, and Full AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho From Fastlane 2016

– Dolph Ziggler is at it again on Twitter. As previously reported, posted a video promo on his Twitter account and took shots at John Cena. He posted some additional promos on his Twitter account this week.

In one promo, Carmella makes an appearance and takes some shots at John Cena. Both Ziggler and Cena are taking part in the Six-Pack Challenge main event for the WWE world title at tomorrow’s event.

In another promo, Dolph Ziggler takes shots at Baron Corbin, who thinks he deserves to win the world title because “he used to play football.”

– WWE released a video of the full match for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2015. The match would determine the No. 1 contender for the world title at WrestleMania 31. You can check out the full match video below.

– WWE released another Fastlane match video, featuring AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho from Fastlane 2016. You can check out that full match video in the player below.