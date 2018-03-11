 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Comments on Why He’s Never Had a WrestleMania Match, Fastlane Kickoff Show Video

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dolph Ziggler WWE Clash of Champions

– Dolph Ziggler posted a tweet earlier today, noting that he’s yet to have an actual match at WrestleMania because he’s never pointed at the WrestleMania sign. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– The live video feed for the Fastlane 2018 Kickoff Show is now online. You can watch the stream of the Kickoff show on WWE’s YouTube channel below.

